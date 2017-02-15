THE QUESTION - Who Stokes You Out? - Onboard Magazine

We decided to get under the skin of an assortment of pro riders by posing one question and seeing how they stack up. For this edition of The Question we asked “Which riders inspire and stoke you out today?”

Sound off with your own answers below…

Niklas Mattsson

Niklas Mattsson gets his poke on. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi

You always look up to the contest riders, because that’s what we do. Like Mark [McMorris], when he’s riding you really see that he knows what he’s doing, it looks so simple. So him for sure. Mikkel Bang, since I was like 16 looking at all the pro riders Mikkel was up there as a role model for me, I love his style and what he’s doing with his snowboard. Also Danny Davis, he inspired me a lot when he took the progression another way at the X Games with his switch Method. That’s what I was trying to do at the US Open, not going with the mainstream, doing simple tricks, switch and the judges loved it and gave me high scores. he’s a big inspiration for me.