THE QUESTION - Influences - Onboard Magazine

We decided to get under the skin of an assortment of pro riders by posing one question and seeing how they stack up. For this edition of The Question we asked: “Which rider influenced you most as a kid?”

Feel free to add your own answers beneath!

Eiki Helgason

Eiki at the Horsefeathers CityJib. Photo: Yan Renelt

It was JP Walker, for sure, and the whole Forum team back then. Because the first snowboard movie I saw was The Resistance.