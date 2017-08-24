The Question - Influences - Onboard Magazine

“A lot of people influenced my snowboarding growing up, the main guys are the ones I looked up to when the dry slope scene was still really good. Dudes like; Wayne Taylor, Stu Edwards, Damian Doyle, Tom Percival, Col Myton, Stuart Horsham, Ben Wall, Ian Ashmore, Tom Honey, Matt Higson, Matt Mcwhirter John Weatherly. So many people used to influence you then because you’d see different people at all the contest through the summer on all the dry slopes round the UK. I would have to say my biggest influence was Jonny Russell though, I really don’t think I would snowboard in the same way if I never rode with Jonny. He has always been just so good and so proper with his riding so it kind of put me in a good direction and hanging out with older dudes makes you have to not act like a little shit or they will let you know about it haha.”