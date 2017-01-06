THE QUESTION - Craziest Thing Seen Live - Onboard Magazine

We decided to get under the skin of an assortment of pro riders by posing one question and seeing how they stack up. For this edition of The Question we asked “What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever seen anyone do on a snowboard in real life?”

Feel free to add your own answers beneath!

Seppe Smits

Seppe Smits. Switch backside 180 Method at the 2015 Nine Knights. Photo: Sam Oetiker

Yuki Kadono back to back triples at the US Open. I was at the bottom watching it live, that was insane. Everyone just exploded when he landed that second one. I’m not sure if the triple 16s will happen again but back to back triples for sure.