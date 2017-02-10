Crew'd Up - Scuballoon - Onboard Magazine

What do you think about social media and snowboarding, is it easier or harder to get noticed now?

I feel like Instagram has taken over. There’s not that many people making edits anymore because it’s much easier to put a couple of clips out on Instagram. I get way more stoked to go ride after seeing a proper edit then after seeing some Instagram clips, but also Instagram is a much easier platform to show your own snowboarding to a lot of people on. So my feelings are mixed. I think social media has made it much easier for snowboarders to get noticed, I feel like you either had to be a good contest rider or be a part of a crew that made films to get noticed before.

If the Scuballoon crew had to call one place home, where would that be?

Oslo is our home, and Tryvann (now called Oslo Vinterpark) is our local resort. We are lucky to have a resort with a park so good just a half hour metro-ride away from the city centre!

Einar Fuglem lipslipping. Photo: Markus Rustad

Who inspired you when you were younger? Which crews or movie productions where you looking at?

I think Torstein Horgmo and Halldor Helgason were the biggest inspirations to almost everyone in the crew when we were younger. Torstein.net was actually one of the biggest influences on me starting snowboarding.

You guys seem to get around and travel a lot, riding at Tryvann, Hovden, Fonna, etc. Is it important for you to keep exploring new places?

No, exploring new places is not the reason. We do it because it is important for us to mix up our snowboarding, to seek good conditions and snow, visit friends around in Norway, and to have as much fun as possible.

What are your plans for next winter and the future of Scuballoon?

Hopefully we are going to make some more edits – both from Oslo and other places in Norway – maybe ride some street if there is snow. Other than that I have no idea.