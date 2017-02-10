Crew'd Up - Scuballoon - Onboard Magazine

[Mobile: Scuballoon Gs post-street session. Photo: Markus Rustad]
Crew’d Up
Riding with your crew, pushing each other and having a blast is one of the cornerstones of this fun old experience we call snowboarding. Now, since the democratisation of videography, more and more crews are producing edits from their exploits and some of them have gone beyond the traditional ‘bro-cam’ cuts to produce entertaining, imaginative, or just downright hammer heavy video content. We’re stoked on that, so over the season we’ll be throwing the virtual Shakas to some of our favourite Euro crews, and up this time is the Norwegian young bucks that make up the Scuballoon crew. The boys just dropped their first street edit yesterday, but it’s equally well worth checking out the earlier clips they’ve been firing out too. We hit up founding member Markus Rustad for the skinny…
How did Scuballoon start?
Scuballoon started in the summer of 2014 at Folgefonna. Some of us had known each other from way back but we all got together at our local hill, Tryvann, the previous season.
What’s up with the name?
We were coming up with names for the crew at Folgefonna when one of the guys found a balloon and another one found a snorkel on the ground. Somehow they figured out you could combine the words ‘scuba diver’ and ‘balloon’ together into Scuballoon. We thought it was funny because of how random it was so we decided to use it, haha.
[Below: Mathias Teigland. Front board. Photo: Markus Rustad]
