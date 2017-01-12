Crew'd Up - Atagge - Onboard Magazine

[Mobile: Alex Tank getting slinky in Helsinki back in the day. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi]

Riding with your crew, pushing each other and having a blast is one of the cornerstones of this fun old experience we call snowboarding. Now, since the democratisation of videography, more and more crews are producing edits from their exploits and some of them have gone beyond the traditional 'bro-cam' cuts to produce entertaining, imaginative, or just downright hammer heavy video content on the regs. We're stoked on that, so over the season we'll be throwing the virtual Shakas to some of our favourite Euro crews and up this time are the good Germans from Atagge. We sat down with founding member, Alex Tank…

How did the Atagge Crew come together? How long have you known each other and been snowboarding together?

The very first ignition started back in the days, when me and Jagge (Jakob Haueisen) spent every free minute on the hill together. At some point riding the chairlift, he came up with the combination of our two names: Atagge. But more and more homies joined the cult over the years and by now it’s got quite big. There’s no official list who’s in or not. Everybody who’s down basically!

Atagge is obviously a pretty big creative outlet for you personally, but where do the rest of the crew members come in? Who does what in terms of filming, editing, social media…

I’m basically only in charge of the visual direction. I am doing a lot of the editing on the videos together with whoever filmed it (Alex Pfeffer or Philipp Romppel) and I am in charge of the Atagge Instagram, but basically just because I couldn’t think of a better name for my personal account when I got the app, haha. Jagge on the other hand does t-shirt and board designs. Gido is in charge of organising our demo event together with Basti Kuhn and Flo Geiger and all the other homies help out where ever possible! Good gang!