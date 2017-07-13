Flashback - Travis Rice in Absinthe's Transcendence - Onboard Magazine

Travis’s first video part was shot all of 17 years ago, and it’s still banging.

Legend has it Travis Rice rolled into Superpark at the end of the 2001 season as a relative unknown. When he stepped up to back rodeo the entire length of the 110-foot hip, Absinthe’s Justin Hostynek was so impressed he pulled some strings to get the young Rice to AK to round out a part that would become the opener to their iconic movie, Transcendence.

Filmed in a mere three weeks, it’s short but undeniably sweet and would set the template for what we’d come to expect from Travis over the following years: balls to the wall super-feature stomping mixed with huge, progressive backcountry- and natural terrain freestyle. All with the volumed turned up to 11. Travis would forge a long-lasting partnership with Hostynek and Absinthe over the following years; each successive part being eagerly anticipated as Rice raised the bar season after season, arguably culminating in the frankly insane session on Chad’s Gap he and Romain de Marchi had together in Pop.

There came a time when Rice’s star was shining bright enough for him to pull together finances to produce his own movie, 2006’s The Community Project, a process he would replicate with the seminal That’s It, That’s All in 2008, which would see him transcend snowboarding and become, in the words of Ron Burgandy, “kind of a big deal”. But even when he was holding the reins on his own projects he never forgot his roots, and made a point of shooting for Absinthe’s 2009 movie, Neverland, straight after the monster TITA tour. The rest (the Super/Ultranaturals, Art of Flight, Fourth Phase and the like), as they say, is history.

But this part, right here, is where it all began.