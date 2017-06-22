Flashback - The Resistance - Onboard Magazine

The legendary first team movie from the legendary Forum team gets the Flashback treatment. Click play for some madness from the year 2000…

Inflatable toy man Laird Hamilton might have had his ‘Millennial Wave’, but in the year 2000 Forum Snowboards could justifiably stake a claim to a ‘Millennial Movie’. For the launch of Forum, Peter Line had assembled perhaps the greatest snowboard team on the planet and The Resistance was the first time they pulled together to all film for one project.

Many of the riders were already firmly established on the Mack Dawg Productions roster, and with close ties to the brand it was a no brainer for MDP to be in charge of producing the first team movie. And what a movie it was. From the iconic opening sequence where Line sets about beating down his “overpaid, overrated, pompous, primadonna, whining little bitches”, to JP Walker’s ender (again, featuring a beat down – this time JP’s solely on the receiving end from some OGs who’ve not taken kindly to his ghetto fabulous aspirations), The Resistance is loaded with memorable moments, and memorable music too.

The stand out part? It would be hard to argue against JP’s – it cemented his standing as not only one of the best urban riders of his generation, but also one of the finest on any terrain – but Devun Walsh filming his powder freestyle masterclass part in a mere 6 days was quite some feat. Hell, all the parts are worth watching, so do yourself a favour and rewind 17 years…