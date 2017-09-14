DaKine x Äsmo Colab Range Launch - Onboard Magazine

DaKine have teamed up with snowsurf maestros Äsmo to produce a limited edition range of backpacks and gloves, all with that familiar black/green vibe you’ll have seen on the base of many of the Äsmo board range. And they launched this swag last week in Munich with a good old-fashioned get-together and a chance to look at Carlos Blanchard’s epic photography, along with the gear itself.
Äsmo co-founder Wolle Nyvelt has a long history with the DaKine family, and with the increasing popularity of snow surfing (do yourself a favour and check their movie, Äsmosphere) it was only natural that they’d work together on a line of bags and gloves.
The backpacks offering consists of the Äsmo Trek II 26L Pack for seeking the perfect skate spot, the surf-inspired Äsmo Section Wet/Dry 28L Pack and the Äsmo Mission 25L Pack that supports both backcountry missions and urban adventures. Each pack is constructed using a 305 denier Cordura® HP coated ripstop for exceptional durability and resistance to tears, scuffs and abrasions. The Fillmore trigger mittens we saw were part of the colab are a classic, performance driven designs that – with DaKine’s long history of making quality handwear – you can rely on to perform in the worst conditions, again in that murdered out black with green trim.
