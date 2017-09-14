DaKine x Äsmo Colab Range Launch - Onboard Magazine

Share

Features

DaKine x Äsmo Colab Range Launch

DaKine have teamed up with snowsurf maestros Äsmo to produce a limited edition range of backpacks and gloves, all with that familiar black/green vibe you’ll have seen on the base of many of the Äsmo board range. And they launched this swag last week in Munich with a good old-fashioned get-together and a chance to look at Carlos Blanchard’s epic photography, along with the gear itself.

Äsmo co-founder Wolle Nyvelt has a long history with the DaKine family, and with the increasing popularity of snow surfing (do yourself a favour and check their movie, Äsmosphere) it was only natural that they’d work together on a line of bags and gloves.

The backpacks offering consists of  the Äsmo Trek II 26L Pack for seeking the perfect skate spot, the surf-inspired Äsmo Section Wet/Dry 28L Pack and the Äsmo Mission 25L Pack that supports both backcountry missions and urban adventures. Each pack is constructed using a 305 denier Cordura® HP coated ripstop for exceptional durability and resistance to tears, scuffs and abrasions. The Fillmore trigger mittens we saw were part of the colab are a classic, performance driven designs that – with DaKine’s long history of making quality handwear – you can rely on to perform in the worst conditions, again in that murdered out black with green trim.

 

Photographer Carlos Blanchard's photos documenting the Äsmo guys were epic.
The view from on high.
Äsmo co-founder and Dakine rider Wolle Nyvelt having fun with the boys in the Fotoautomat.
Wolle is fucking good at pointing.

DaKine launched the gear last week in Munich, where they took over a swanky bar, plied the Munich Media Mafia with cocktails, and exhibited the gear, the Äsmo boards, and a selection of Carlos Blanchard’s stellar photography. As well as checking all this out, we had the chance to share the bants with Wolle and another Zillertal legend, Steve Gruber, about these boards that they had craft in the iconic Austrian valley.

Based a short right turn from just before entering Mayrhofen, in the Äsmo factory the boys hand craft every single board they produce, and the things are nothing short than works of art. They are, however, considering making some more affordable models using a larger factory in the future, as the €800 nicker or so isn’t so affordable. But craftsmanship comes at a cost, and these things are damnded well crafted.

The story of the partnership.

Each of the models they make takes around a day to produce from start to finish, though it’s a bit of an assembly line so the crew work on batches to optimise time. On-snow the crazy thing is just how well they perform – we had the chance to test one a couple of winters back and the bizarre thing is just how easy they are to ride in pow. It’s common to forget you’re not strapped in… until you hit a bump or try to ollie – if you’re like us you’ll end up in a ditch.

Gruber was saying how Wolle, for times when he wants to send his Äsmo off bigger drops or kickers, has started integrating magnets into the soles of his boots and the boards’ deck grip. This explains some of the more mindbending stuff he gets up to in Äsmosphere, yet  it’s still nonetheless impressive.

If you get the chance to ride an Äsmo you most definitely should. And if you like quality, black bags, gloves and the like with a green trim, and wanna flash your core cred, peep the DaKine x Äsmo colab collection for sure.

Share

Topics:

Äsmo DaKine wolle nyvelt

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Features

Onboard's 2017 Summer Shred Wrap-Up

As the summer snowboarding season begins to fade into the rear view mirror, we take a look at the highs and lows of this most...

Onboard's 2017 Summer Shred Wrap-Up
Rider Parts

FLASHBACK - Gigi Rüf in 'Perceptions'

Gigi Rüf's part from Pirates' 2014 movie, Perceptions, is memorable for the frankly insane iceberg session, but there's also a raft of classic Gigi natural...

FLASHBACK - Gigi Rüf in 'Perceptions'
Rider Parts

Flashback - Travis Rice in Absinthe's Transcendence

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KksO-nqjOH4 Travis’s first video part was shot all of 17 years ago, and it’s still banging. Legend has it Travis Rice rolled into Superpark at the end...

Flashback - Travis Rice in Absinthe's Transcendence
Features

Onboard's Top 10 Instagrams of Last Season

The Instagrams we posted in the 2016-17 season that had you most hyped. Daaamn, there's some gold in here...

Onboard's Top 10 Instagrams of Last Season
Full Movies

Flashback - The Resistance

The legendary first team movie from the legendary Forum team gets the Flashback treatment. Click play for some madness from the year 2000...

Flashback - The Resistance
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production